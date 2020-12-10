Mass. High Court OKs Gov. Baker’s Virus Orders

(AP)–Massachusetts’ highest court says Gov. Charlie Baker didn’t overstep his authority with orders to close businesses and limit gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Supreme Judicial Court on rejected a challenge brought on behalf of a group including salon owners, pastors and a private school. The court rejected the lawsuit’s argument that the governor’s actions infringe on due process and free assembly.

The court wrote given the pandemic has killed over a million people worldwide, spreads person to person, and has no effective vaccines yet or cure, there’s a need to ‘protect the public peace, health, security and safety, and to preserve the lives and property of the people of the commonwealth.’