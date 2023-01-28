NATIONAL

Mass Shootings Lead To Widening Divide On State Gun Policies

jsalinasBy 7 views
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School on June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting. As mass shootings are again drawing public attention, states across the U.S. seem to be deepening their political divide on gun policies. A series of recent mass shootings in California come after a third straight year in which U.S. states recorded more than 600 mass shootings involving at least four deaths or injuries. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — As mass shootings are again drawing public attention, states across the U.S. seem to be deepening their political divide on gun policies. A series of recent mass shootings in California come after a third straight year in which U.S. states recorded more than 600 mass shootings involving at least four deaths or injuries.

Democratic-led states that already have restrictive gun laws have responded to home-state tragedies by enacting or proposing even more limits on guns. Many states with Republican-led legislatures appear unlikely to adopt any new gun policies after last year’s local mass shootings. They’re pinning the problem on violent individuals, not their weapons.

