Mass TB Testing To Begin After 2 Harlingen Nursing Homes Exposed

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Cameron County health officials are working to get a handle on a tuberculosis outbreak that has hit two nursing homes.

The county Public Health Department is conducting a TB contact investigation that will involve testing more than 600 people to determine if they’ve been exposed to the bacteria. Those who’ll be tested are current and former residents and staff members of the Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo suspects that a local tuberculosis case had gone undiagnosed, resulting in the current contact investigation reaching the magnitude that it has.

The TB testing, which requires a blood draw from an arm, will begin Monday at the Harlingen Public Health Center. The testing will be free.

(Image from WHO)