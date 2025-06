Half a dozen massage parlors across Texas have been shut down. They were all run by one man, who is now accused of human trafficking.

Wanli Peng has been under investigation by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which claims that all six locations advertised sexual services. There was also evidence that workers were living on site, they say.

The businesses are in suburban Houston and Dallas, as well as in West Texas, in Midland and Big Spring.