Massive Cleanup Effort Continues In Laguna Heights Following Deadly, Devastating Tornado

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Residents of Laguna Heights are continuing to clean up and recover from the deadly and destructive tornado that ripped through the community early Saturday morning. And authorities the recovery from the devastation could take months.

The EF1 tornado with wind speeds up to 110 miles an hour struck just after 4 a.m. and lasted for about five minutes – tearing up homes and apartment buildings, peeling awnings off of businesses, uprooting trees, pulling down power lines, and strewing all kinds of debris throughout the community.

One man was killed – 42-year-old Robert Flores – who authorities say was crushed inside his mobile home. 11 people were hospitalized with serious to less serious injuries. As many as 60 homes and buildings were destroyed or damaged.

A disaster declaration remains in effect for the community of Laguna Heights in the aftermath of the devastation wrought by Saturday morning’s EF1 tornado. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino quickly signed the declaration and also ordered a nighttime curfew for people 17 and under. The order also forbids non-residents from entering the community. The curfew is in effect through Tuesday.

An emergency shelter remains open inside the Port Isabel Event Center and officials say it will stay open as long as needed. It was sheltering 38 people in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross remain stationed in the area providing food and water, some cleanup supplies, as well as some transportation.

Meteorologist Barry Goldsmith with the National Weather Service in Brownsville says records indicate this was the first time since the 1950’s that someone has been killed by a tornado in the Rio Grande Valley.