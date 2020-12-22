Massive Meth Bust At The Border

One inspection of a single truck at a Valley border crossing has kept about $37 million worth of methamphetamine from reaching into America. CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge over the weekend stopped a tractor-trailer hauling tomatoes from Mexico.

They flagged it for a secondary inspection, which uncovered more than 650 packages of methamphetamine hidden within the floor of the trailer – and holding an estimated street value of $37 million. It is one of the biggest methamphetamine seizures ever at a Hidalgo County land port.