Massive Search For Survivors Underway After Deadly Texas Floods

A July Fourth weekend deluge in Texas caused catastrophic flash flooding that has killed at least 89 people. Camp Mystic in Kerr County says Monday morning that it is “grieving the loss” of 27 campers and counselors as the search continues for victims of the disaster. The flooding sent a wall of water through the century-old summer camp Friday. The risk of life-threatening flooding was still high in central Texas with more rain on the way. The Texas Hill Country is home to several summer camps. Searchers there have found the bodies of 75 people, including 27 children. Fourteen other deaths have been reported in other parts of Texas. Here’s the Latest: Trump to tour flood-devasted Texas later this week White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the president will be visiting the devastating flooding “later this week.” She called what happened a “once in a generation national disaster” and urged “everyone in the area to remain vigilant, listen to all warnings and respond accordingly.” Leavitt said the visit would likely come Friday, but that no final decision had been made. She also bristled at suggestions that deep Trump administration cuts to federal services may have affected authorities’ response to the flooding. She blamed Democrats and said that faulting “President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie” and insisted that the National Weather Service “did its job” in spreading warnings about possible catastrophic funding.

Volunteers start their own search after being turned away

After being turned away from rescue efforts near Kerriville, the volunteers launched their own search in Center Point about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from the most severe flooding.

“This morning, we showed up and basically the government has taken our site and the civilians working in there,” said Cord Shiflet, one of the civilian volunteers spearheading the effort.

About 150 people are hacking through flattened and muddy brush and combing through debris near the Guadalupe River, according to Shiflet.

Louisiana has sent 14 rescue workers to Texas to help

“Louisiana stands with Texas, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to assist in their recovery,” Gov. Jeff Landry said.

Donations and volunteers are being directed to local groups

Those wanting to support relief and recovery efforts should donate to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, officials said during a news conference.

The nonprofit’s website says it will “direct funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery efforts.”

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice and Mayor Joe Herring said that while there was a continued need for volunteers, those looking to help should first register with the Kerrville Salvation Army.

“We need focused and coordinated volunteers, not random people showing up and doing what they do,” said Herring.

Moisture powered the storm from many directions

The warm water of the Gulf fueled the moist atmosphere, and even more moisture came from areas over the Pacific Ocean to the west.

Remnants of moisture from Tropical Storm Barry also lingered over Texas because the jet stream, a current of air that moves weather patterns, wasn’t there to push it away.

The combination gave the storm plenty of fuel once it got started.

Meteorologists said that an atmosphere warmed by human-caused climate change can hold more moisture and allow bad storms to dump more rain, though it’s hard to connect specific storms to a warming planet so soon after they occur.

A Camp Mystic nurse captured the escape in a series of TikTok videos

A video posted by Devon Paige shows girls on a bus singing the lyrics to “Pass It On,” a Christian hymn written by Kurt Kaiser.

“I wish for you, my friend,” they chant, their bus rolling past toppled trees, and a rescue vehicle, flashers on. “This happiness that I’ve found.”

As the bus passes a National Guard Jeep, the terrified chorus sings, “I’ll shout it from the mountaintop.” In unison, they shout, “Praise God.”

The Mexican consulate in San Antonio is helping 30 Mexican people affected by the floods

Most of those requesting assistance needed help replacing their passports, President Claudia Sheinbaum said. Nine people asked for help to return to Mexico.

Sheinbaum said proudly that two Mexican girls helped to rescue other girls.

She said that the consulate is “in constant communication with the families, and when weather conditions permit, they will visit the shelters.”