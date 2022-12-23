NATIONAL

Massive Winter Storm Brings Rolling Blackouts, Power Outages

Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(AP) — Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday.

The National Weather Service says its warning map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.” More than 4,600 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday. Power outages left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark.

