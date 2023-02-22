NATIONAL

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow, Strong Winds, Frigid Cold

jsalinasBy
Vehicles travel through the first snow fall ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. A wide swath of the Upper Midwest is bracing for a historic winter storm. The system is expected to bury parts of the region in 2 feet of snow, create dangerous blizzard conditions and bring along bitter cold temperatures. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

(AP) — Brutal winter weather bringing snow, dangerous gusts of wind and bitter cold settled over much of the northern U.S. on Wednesday, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home.

The massive storm with blizzard-like conditions to the north were part of a wild weather day across the U.S. Wind gusts, combined with snow and rain, forced closure of a long stretch of interstate highway in the Southwest.

Meanwhile, many places in the mid-Atlantic down to Florida are expected to see record high temperatures — in some cases up to 40 degrees above normal.

