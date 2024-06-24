Mattress Mack To Pay For Funeral For 12-Year-Old Girl

A well-known Houston businessman is helping the family of a 12-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek last week. Mattress Mack is paying for the funeral of Jocelyn Nungaray, according to members of her family.

The funeral is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. Mattress Mack is also paying for a celebration of life for the child. That event will be held after the funeral at the Gallery Furniture store on North Freeway. Two Venezuelan men are facing charges in connection with the girl’s death.