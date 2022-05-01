May Day Rallies In Europe Urge More Help As Inflation Bites

Demonstrators walk with a banner next to garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Demonstrators walk with a banner next to garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

(AP) — Tens of thousands of people were marching in cities across Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens.

The holiday in France was being used to urge newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron to do more to help families struggling with rising inflation. In Paris, some demonstrators broke bank windows and ripped up street signs. French police used tear gas to quell the violence and detained dozens of people.

Police in Turkey moved in against protesters in Istanbul, detaining over 160 people. An outdoor mega-concert for peace was taking place in Rome, with calls for an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.