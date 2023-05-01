May Day: World’s Workers Rally, France Sees Pension Anger

(AP) — Workers squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice marked May Day with rallies around the world. They are calling for higher salaries, reduced working hours and other better working conditions.

May Day is observed in many countries as a day to celebrate workers’ rights. This year’s events had bigger turnouts than in previous years as COVID-19 restrictions were loosened and opposition centered on how governments’ economic plans will affect workers. In France, unions plan massive demonstrations to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age.

In Indonesia, rally-goers demanded the government repeal a job creation law they argue would benefit business at the expense of workers and the environment.