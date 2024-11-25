Mayfield Sues Father’s Company Alleging Breach Of Contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is suing his father’s company for breach of contract. Mayfield alleges Austin-based Camwood Capital Management Group and its subsidiaries failed to fulfill a settlement agreement which called for 12-million dollars to be paid back to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

James W. Mayfield owns Camwood and his other son Matt also has a stake in the company. According to the lawsuit, over 12-million dollars was transferred from Mayfield to the company without any authorization between 2018 and 2021. Mayfield says the company agreed to repay him, but has failed to do so, forcing him to file the lawsuit. Mayfield is an Austin native and graduated from Lake Travis High School.