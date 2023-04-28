Mayor Adams Wants FEMA To Prevent Migrant Busing To NYC

Mayor Eric Adams is demanding FEMA crack down on Texas and other states that are sending migrants to New York City. Adams says the federal government should stop sending grant money to “pass-through” states, like Texas, that are busing asylum seekers to the Big Apple.

Thirteen-hundred arrived in one three-day stretch alone this week with more than 58-thousand arriving since last spring when Texas Governor Greg Abbott began shipping illegal immigrants to New York. It’s blowing up the city’s budget with New York spending more than eight-hundred-million dollars on shelter, food, clothing, health care and other services between July of last year and March of this year.