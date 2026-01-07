File photo: Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones says troops who were injured in last weekend’s raid on Venezuela are being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that several military service members were injured during the successful operation to arrest dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Jones confirmed on Tuesday that troops are being treated at the center, but she didn’t know how many. The Pentagon says there are two, and that another five injured service members are already back on duty.