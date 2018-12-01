Mayor Sylvester Turner says Houston’s next gun buyback won’t accept 3D-printed guns.

Turner announced on Monday that the next buyback event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, at the Metro Westchase Park & Ride in Alief. The program offers gift cards of up to 200-dollars to those who hand over weapons, depending on the type of gun and its condition.

At Houston’s first gun buyback in July, critics claimed someone received more than three-thousand-dollars in gift cards for turning in 3D-printed guns manufactured for the occasion.