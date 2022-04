Colleagues are mourning the death of the mayor of Palmhurst. Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo posted the news of the death of Mayor Ramiro Ramirez Junior Wednesday on social media.

Ramirez had been part of the Palmhurst City Council for several decades and was running for re-election in next month’s municipal election. Those who knew the mayor called him a dedicated public servant and a good human being. Ramirez was 68-years-old.