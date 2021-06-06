Mayor Resigns After Arrest For Solicitation Of A Minor

(AP) — An East Texas mayor has resigned after being arrested for online solicitation of a minor. The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports Athens Mayor James Montgomery resigned on Friday, a day after his arrest during an undercover sting operation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Montgomery and three other suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

Athens officials said they will appoint an interim mayor within the month. Montgomery’s term was not set to end until 2023. Montgomery is free after posting a $300,000 bond.