Mayor: Ukrainian City Of Sloviansk Hit By ‘massive shelling’

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during a missile strike in outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

(AP) — A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, a city in the path of Moscow’s offensive came under sustained bombardment.

The mayor of Sloviansk reported “massive shelling” that killed at least one person and wounded seven in the city, which had a prewar population of about 107,000. He urged residents to take cover instead of trying to evacuate. The barrage on Tuesday underscored fears that Russian forces were positioning to advance farther into Ukraine’s Donbas region.

The mostly Russian-speaking industrial area is where Ukraine’s most experienced soldiers are concentrated.