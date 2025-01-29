Mayor Whitmire Clarifies HPD Role Amid Federal Immigration Crackdowns

Houston Mayor John Whitmire says Houston police have their own jobs to do as federal agents round up criminal illegal immigrants nationwide.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported nearly 12-hundred arrests and more than 850 detentions on Monday, the most since the crackdown began. The enforcement is authorized by President Donald Trump’s new immigration policies.

In a city council meeting Tuesday, Whitmire said the HPD is focused on enforcing state law and “has not participated in federal efforts.”