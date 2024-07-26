TEXAS

Mayor Whitmire Moves To Replace Houston Fire Chief

KHOU reports that Houston Mayor John Whitmire has confirmed that Samuel Peña is out as the city’s fire chief. The circumstances behind his departure are still unclear.

The mayor says Thomas Muñoz will replace him as chief. Muñoz is currently serving as deputy director for the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

In a press release from the mayor, he states Muñoz is a “strong leader” dedicated to protecting Houston residents. Peña has only responded in a text that he has not discussed the situation yet with the mayor.

