Mayorkas: Biden Admin Doing What It Can On Border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas replaces his mask as he exits the media area Thursday, Aug. 12,2021, at a press conference about the current immigration situation on the U.S.-Mexico border at Fort Brown Border Patrol Station in Brownsville, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is promising the Biden Administration is doing what it can to protect the Texas-Mexico border. He told reporters in Brownsville there is a major surge of migrants at the border, bigger than it has been before. There was a 13-percent increase of captured migrants in July compared to June. At least 27-percent of those captured last month have tried to slip into the U.S. before.

Mayorkas says the administration is doing a better job at preventing migrant shelters from becoming overcrowded with unaccompanied children. Single adults are being expelled from the country or prosecuted for removal after being processed, unless they’re able to prove they can stay in the U.S.

Mayorkas says family units are also being expelled unless they can’t be due to issues in Mexico. The families are then prosecuted for removal unless they’re able to prove they can stay. Mayorkas met with border mayors and county judges today along with getting an operational update.