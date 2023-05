The homeland security chief is admitting the next days and weeks will be “difficult” with the end of Title 42. The COVID era rule was used to expedite deportations.

Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkis blamed the surge on Congress for not passing a comprehensive immigration bill.

Mayorkis warned immigrants to only use “legal pathways” to enter the U.S. Republicans claim the Biden Administration has no plan to deal with the surge coming this week.