Mayorkas Impeachment Redo Expected Next Week

FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

House Republicans will take another shot at impeaching the Homeland Security secretary next week. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise will return to Congress after undergoing treatment for blood cancer, giving Republicans another vote in the effort to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the border.

The chamber could vote as soon as Tuesday. This comes after Republicans earlier this week suffered a defeat when their resolution to impeach Mayorkas failed to get the necessary votes.

