Mayorkas Outlines Details Of Biden Border Visit

FILE - U.S. military guard El Paso's border with Mexico, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for his first visit as president. Biden will stop in El Paso, currently the biggest corridor for illegal crossings. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he’s excited for President Biden to see the work of the Customs and Border Protection agency at the southern border.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday, he explained that the administration’s new immigrants policies were meant to incentivize migrants to head to official ports of entry to seek asylum, rather than give free reign of their money and lives to smugglers.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would not only be visiting the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry, he will also see a federally funded migrant services center and speak with local officials about the effects of the ongoing immigration crisis.

Mayorkas added that while border encounters are down since December, the U.S. is dealing with a broken system that fails to achieve the three goals of immigration — economic prosperity, humanitarian relief, and family reunification.