Mayorkas: “Remain In Mexico” Policy To Continue For Now

The Department of Homeland Security secretary says the Trump-era’s “Remain in Mexico” program will be sticking around for the next few weeks.

Appearing on both ABC’s This Week and CBS’ Face the Nation, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that the program can’t expire until the Supreme Court’s decision is communicated to several lower courts.

The Remain in Mexico program forces migrants to stay in Mexico for hearings before U.S. immigration judges. Mayorkas also urged migrants not to try and make the dangerous journey to the U.S., especially following the deaths of 53 people from extreme heat in the trailer of a semi truck.