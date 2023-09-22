LOCALTRENDING

Mayorkas To Make Weekend Visit To McAllen

File photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is making a return trip to the Rio Grande Valley this weekend. Mayorkas will visit McAllen Saturday, and will join Honduran President Xiomara Castro who will also be in McAllen.

A DHS news release says the pair will discuss the two countries’ cooperation on reducing irregular migration. Mayorkas has said his goals are to find safe pathways for migrants and asylum-seekers in order to eliminate a financial incentive for Mexican cartels and cut them out of the process.

Questions About Side Effects

