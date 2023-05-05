Mayorkas Tours Border Ahead Of Title 42 Expiration

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is assessing the situation at the southern border as Title 42 is set to expire in less than a week.

While speaking from Brownsville, Texas, Mayorkas said the U.S. is surging resources to the border ahead of an expected increase of migrants when the rule ends on May 11th.

The pandemic-era rule allows authorities to expel migrants who crossed the border illegally without the opportunity to seek asylum. He said the administration is offering expanded legal pathways for asylum seekers and will remove those who arrive at the border who do not qualify for relief.

An additional 15-hundred U.S. troops will head to the border to support border authorities.