Houston Mayor John Whitmire says the city is planning a hiring freeze. Whitmire says an audit commissioned by the City Council last year found that the city has more employees on the payroll than it needs.

The 221-page audit of all 22 city departments found redundant positions and poor oversight of city credit cards issued to city employees. Whitmire says the hiring freeze is a step toward cutting expenses and re-evaluating the city’s actual personnel needs.