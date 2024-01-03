Mayra Flores Accused Of Misrepresentations

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Former South Texas congresswoman Mayra Flores, who is campaigning to win her seat back in November, is right now the center of a bizarre internet food scandal.

Flores is accused of copying random pictures from various websites, of mostly Mexican, Tex-Mex, and ranchera food, posting the pictures on her social media accounts, and claiming she had cooked and created the meals.

The Lower Valley Republican was called out by the owner of one of the photos, and since then, several other food photos were found to have been copied from elsewhere by Flores and wrongly passed off as her own.

Critics have dubbed the misdeeds “Grub-gate.” Flores represented Congressional District 34 for five months after winning a special election in June 2022. She lost in the general election to Vicente Gonzalez.