The City of McAllen is partnering with South Padre Island for this year’s McAllen Holiday Parade. McAllen officials announced yesterday that this year’s parade will have the theme “Rockin’ Around the South Pole.” The announcement was made at South Padre Island to underline the new partnership, which includes a section of the parade route called the SPI Vuelta Zone. Mario Lopez and Julian Gil will be the celebrity hosts for the parade, which will be held on December 4th.