McAllen-Based Bettcher Manufacturing Moving To Mission

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Mission is bringing in yet another manufacturing firm. Bettcher Manufacturing is relocating its headquarters in the Sharyland Business Park in McAllen a couple of miles west to the Expressway Business Park in Mission.

Bettcher will join big name manufacturers already there including Stanley Black & Decker, Royal Technologies, and RODCO SA. Bettcher produces metal components, very small and very large, for all types of industry. CEO of the Mission Economic Development Corporation, Teclo Garcia, says the move will bring up to 70 jobs to Mission.