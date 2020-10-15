McAllen, Brownsville #3 and #4 In ‘Best Places’ Ranking

Two Valley cities are among the top 10 Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report puts McAllen and Brownsville third and fourth in its annual ranking which measures the general satisfaction level among residents of a metro area.

The rankings look at the value of living in a particular city, the desire to live there, crime rate, quality and availability of health care, and the job market, among other things.

The magazine singled out McAllen for its retail and international trade, manufacturing, low cost of living, and tourist attractions – especially for bird watchers.

The publication described Brownsville as a trade and transportation hub with access to Gulf of Mexico beaches, it praised its authentic Mexican cuisine, and pointed to the Laguna Atascosa and Palo Alto Battlefield as attractions for ecology and history tourists.