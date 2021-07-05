McAllen ‘Chainsaw Guy’ Gets 2-Year Jail Sentence Suspended

The man who threatened racial justice protesters with a chainsaw in downtown McAllen has had his 2-year jail sentence suspended. 45-year-old Daniel Pena had pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count each of deadly conduct and assault, and was sentenced to 2 years in jail, which was suspended.

Hidalgo County Court At Law Judge Albert Garcia instead ordered Pena to serve two years of community supervision, complete an anger management program, submit to alcohol and drug screenings, and pay fines totaling $700.

It was on June 5th last year when Pena was seen on cellphone video that went viral wielding a chainsaw and shouting racial slurs against protesters during a Black Lives Matter rally in McAllen.