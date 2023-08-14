McAllen Chamber Chief Resigns

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

For the second time in less than two years, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new president.

Josh Mejia, who had led the McAllen Chamber since June of last year, announced his resignation Monday, effective immediately. Mejia had left the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation to take over for longtime McAllen Chamber president Steve Ahlenius, who resigned unexpectedly in October 2021.

In an interview with the McAllen Monitor, Mejia said with a new chairman coming onto the Chamber’s Board of Directors it was a good time for the organization to seek out a new president as well.

(Photo from Rio Grande Guardian)