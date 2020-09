Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and real estate broker and magazine publisher Sally Fraustro-Guerra have been named the man and woman of the year by the McAllen Chamber of Commerce.

Rodriguez is in his 19th year as the police chief of McAllen, while Fraustro-Guerra has been with Coldwell Banker La Mansion for more than 20 years. She is also the owner and publisher of Socialife magazine. Rodriguez and Fraustro-Guerra will be honored at the McAllen Chamber’s upcoming annual banquet.