McAllen City Commission Approves ‘People Power’ Charter Amendments

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen residents this November will have a chance to vote on two measures supporters say will give more power to the people.

McAllen city commissioners this week agreed to put the two charter change propositions on the November election ballot. One would cap campaign contributions to elected officials at 500 dollars. The second would give citizens initiative and referendum authority. That would allow residents to circulate a petition to either propose a new ordinance to the city commission, or to repeal an existing ordinance, or to recall an elected official.

The group Ground Game Texas had circulated a petition and gathered the required number of signatures in order to get the two measures on the November ballot.