McAllen Clinic Participating In More COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

A McAllen clinic that’s been involved in the COVID-19 vaccine study for drug company Moderna is now recruiting volunteers for vaccine trials being conducted by two other pharmaceutical companies.

Centex Studies Incorporated is seeking 600 volunteers for the study of a potential vaccine from AstraZeneca. Centex is also planning to enroll 400 volunteers for a vaccine trial by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a company owned by Johnson & Johnson. Both trials will require volunteers from a variety of groups – older people, healthy people, and people with underlying conditions such as diabetes and obesity.

Centex is also continuing to conduct studies on COVID-19 treatments aimed at easing symptoms of the disease to keep the patient out of the hospital. If you want to volunteer, call 956-540-7170 for more information.