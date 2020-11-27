McAllen Clinic Seeking Volunteers For Two COVID-19 Vaccine Studies

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
A McAllen clinic that has already taken part in one COVID-19 vaccine study is seeking volunteers for two vaccine trials from different drugmakers. Centex Studies Incorporated is seeking a total of 600 volunteers for the study of a vaccine from AstraZeneca. They also plan to begin enrolling 400 volunteers for a study by drugmaker Janssen next week.