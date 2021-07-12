McAllen Congressman Brings Back Bill To Bring Deported Noncitizen Veterans Back to U.S.

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has reintroduced his legislation that would allow deported undocumented immigrants who served in the U.S. Armed Forces to return to America.

The bipartisan Repatriate Our Patriots Act would create a pathway to citizenship for immigrant U.S. military veterans who were deported after committing a minor crime.

Gonzalez says it’s inexcusable that the U.S. deported the veterans instead of helping to treat their PTSD or other combat injury. Gonzalez is reintroducing the bill after the Biden administration last week moved forward with an initiative to identify those deported veterans.

Congressman Gonzalez first introduced the bill in 2017 but wasn’t able to get the backing of the Trump administration. The bill is co-sponsored by Alaska Republican Don Young, as well as the Valley’s two other Congressmen.