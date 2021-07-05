McAllen Congressman’s Effort To Return Deported Noncitizen Veterans Wins Biden Administration Backing

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is praising the Biden administration for moving forward with an initiative to allow undocumented immigrants who served in the U.S. military but were later deported – to return to America.

Under the initiative, the Department of Homeland Security will work with the Department of Veterans Affairs to identify deported veterans and allow them to return to the U.S. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the veterans and their families will be provided the VA benefits they are entitled to.

Congressman Gonzalez had first introduced the Repatriate Our Patriots Act in 2017 allowing noncitizen service members to return to the U.S., but was never able to get the support of the Trump administration.