McAllen Construction Firm Chosen For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion

The city of McAllen has awarded a McAllen firm the lucrative contract to convert the Anzalduas International Bridge into a full-service commercial port of entry.

D. Wilson Construction won the $81.8 million contract for the project that calls for more lanes and inspection bays to accommodate southbound and new northbound commercial truck traffic.

The expansion comes six years after empty trucks began crossing southbound, and 12 years after the bridge opened to passenger vehicles only. The majority of the project is being funded through a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank.

A $22 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation will fund the rest. The Anzalduas bridge expansion is expected to take about one year to complete.