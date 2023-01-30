McAllen Contracts With New EMS Provider

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

The city of McAllen has signed a contract with a new ambulance company – a week after cutting ties with its longtime EMS provider Med-Care. The new contract is with Lone Star EMS.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez tells 710 KURV the company is based out of state but operates in Houston and San Antonio, and plans to hire locally for its ambulance operations in McAllen.

McAllen separated from Med-Care EMS, Rodriguez said, after contract negotiations fell apart over a Med-Care ultimatum that the city pay a subsidy for the company’s ambulance services.

Rodriguez called that demand “unreasonable.” In an interview with the McAllen Monitor, the president and CEO of Med-Care, Veronica Ontiveros, said the subsidy was necessary due to rising fuel, insurance, and other costs.