A McAllen farm is recalling cucumbers that may have been contaminated by Salmonella. Fuentes Farms says the cucumbers were distributed by vendors at flea markets in the McAllen and Alamo areas.

The boxes with the Fuentes Farms label were part of lot number 357. Anyone who bought cucumbers with that lot number between May 31st and June 3rd is urged to discard the product or return it for a refund. Fuentes Farms and the FDA are investigating the cause of the salmonella contamination.