The City of McAllen is trying to take action against a nightclub that allegedly served alcohol to a group of minors before a deadly weekend crash. The city filed the lawsuit against the Noxx Nightclub on Monday.

Investigators say six people involved in an early Saturday crash on North Bicentennial Boulevard drank alcohol at the club. Eighteen-year-old Gabriela Nunez Garcia is facing intoxication manslaughter and other charges connected to the deadly crash.

The club has reportedly been cited multiple times for allowing underage drinking, and the city’s lawsuit calls the business an imminent and ongoing danger to the public.