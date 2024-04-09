McAllen Getting $7.4M For Airport Improvements

The City of McAllen is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to help plan improvements to its airport terminal.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced a seven-point-four-million dollar grant for the McAllen International Airport last week.

The airport is studying capacity improvements that could include additional gates, new baggage claim carousels, a bigger security screening area and more desk space for airlines that use the facility. City officials say construction could begin in two to three years.