McAllen Getting $7.4M For Airport Improvements

File photo: McAllen International Airport (Wikipedia photo)

The City of McAllen is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to help plan improvements to its airport terminal.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced a seven-point-four-million dollar grant for the McAllen International Airport last week.

The airport is studying capacity improvements that could include additional gates, new baggage claim carousels, a bigger security screening area and more desk space for airlines that use the facility. City officials say construction could begin in two to three years.

