McAllen High School Band Instructor Jailed

A McAllen High School teacher is under arrest after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Roberto Esparza Salazar Jr. was arrested Monday on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student. He is expected to be arraigned on the charge Wednesday. Salazar is listed on the McAllen High School webpage as an assistant band director.

The McAllen school district has released a statement saying Salazar has been reassigned to a department where he has no contact with students while the investigation into the accusation continues. There is no word yet as to who made the accusation or when.