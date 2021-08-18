McAllen High School Student Collapses, Dies During Soccer Practice

Family, friends, and students and staff at McAllen High School are mourning the sudden death of an incoming sophomore. 15-year-old Moira Claire Arney had collapsed during a soccer practice Tuesday and later died.

Arney is the daughter of the girls soccer coach at McHi Patrick Arney and the chair of the school’s English Language Arts Department Deborah Arney. Moira was at a soccer club training in Edinburg when she collapsed. A news release from the McAllen Independent School District did not disclose a cause of death.