McAllen Hosts First Responder Training Conference

One of the largest first responder training events in Texas is going on this week in McAllen.

The 8th annual South Texas All Hazards Conference has brought together about 3,000 officials from law enforcement, emergency management, incident management, public safety, and public health to get the latest training techniques for responding to human-caused emergencies and natural disasters.

Specific topics include responses to pandemics, agroterrorism, and human trafficking.

The conference is taking place at the McAllen Convention Center and the Performing Arts Center.