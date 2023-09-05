LOCALTRENDING

McAllen Implements Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of McAllen has triggered Stage 2 of its water conservation plan that puts in place specific mandatory water restrictions for homes and businesses. Citing the falling water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs and a weather forecast that shows little rain, the city is requiring residents and business owners to take certain measures to save water.

Folks not complying with the water restrictions will get a warning first, but will be fined for a second violation. The type of restrictions and the days and times they’re in effect depend on which zone of the city you live in.

You can see a map of the zones and a list of all the required water conservation measures on the city of McAllen’s website.

